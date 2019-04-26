‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Gets Help From Her ‘Angels’ And Plenty Of Celebrities This Season

Hannah Brown’s search for love will begin airing on ABC when The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, May 13. Numerous spoilers have emerged already, but now the network itself is sharing some specifics themselves. They tease that there will be plenty of familiar faces popping up this season and it looks like fans have great stuff to look forward to this spring.

One fun tidbit revealed via the new press release from ABC teases that “Hannah’s Angels” will be on-hand during the initial night of introductions. The Bachelorette spoilers note that Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, fellow contestants from Hannah’s experience on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, will be nearby and keeping an eye on the men.

Katie and Demi will be hidden away in a surveillance van near the mansion watching all of Hannah’s suitors as they mix and mingle. Will the two ladies be able to pick up on some noteworthy tidbits on the guys that can give Brown some valuable insight into which men to take seriously and which ones to avoid?

Hannah and her guys will travel to fantastic locales like Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia, and Greece, and as E! News details, plenty of celebrities will pop up to make the dates special. Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen will be involved at some point in some way, as will Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

The dates almost always include musical guests at some point, and Bachelorette spoilers note that country singer Jake Owen and pop singer Lukas Graham have been tapped for appearances during Hannah’s journey. Various dates will also involve drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards as well as runway coach Miss J. Alexander.

ABC confirms that 30 suitors will get to meet Hannah during the premiere and eight men will have to say farewell during the first night. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Brown has been filming relatively traditional hometown dates with her final four men and the final rose ceremony is right around the corner.

Hannah knows what she wants and she's ready to let her heart lead on May 13. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AMVBeNHr3v — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 24, 2019

Hannah seems anxious and ready to find the man of her dreams and early Bachelorette spoilers have teased that she has some great guys in her bunch of suitors. Will she find lasting love like fellow franchise stars Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, and JoJo Fletcher have in recent seasons?

Additional Bachelorette spoilers should emerge in the coming weeks as viewers prepare to watch Hannah Brown sort through her 30 suitors in hopes of finding her future husband. It all begins airing on Monday, May 13 and it’s shaping up to be a wild ride.