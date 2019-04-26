Khloe Kardashian Says Her ‘Mindset Has Changed’ Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s life has changed drastically in the last few months. The reality star has ended her relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and is making a fresh start.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently posted a cryptic message about her changed mindset via her Instagram story, and fans believe that she’s referencing her life following Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all,” Kardashian’s social media message read.

A source tells the magazine, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is focused on her family following her dramatic break up with the NBA star.

“Khloe is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloe will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be,” the insider told the magazine following Kardashian and Thompson’s split earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashdian and Tristan Thompson’s co-parenting relationship is not good following their break up.

The couple reunited at their daughter True’s first birthday party earlier this month, but things allegedly didn’t go well, and they were said to have barely spoken a word to one another at the celebration.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian was expecting an apology from her baby daddy, but that Thompson didn’t deliver.

In addition, the insider claims that Tristan is furious with Khloe, because he feels like she ruined his reputation, and that he’ll never forgive his former girlfriend.

Khloe and Tristan split back in February after the basketball player allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. It marked the second time in the span of one year that Thompson has been caught cheating on Kardashian, and Khloe decided to end the romance right then and there.

A media firestorm ensued around the couple for the second time, and Tristan came out looking less than stellar due to the scandals.

However, Us Weekly reports that Tristan isn’t finding it very hard to move on from his relationship with Khloe, and has allegedly been hooking up with many women, including Instagram models, since the split.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.