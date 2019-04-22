Tristan Thompson Reportedly Furious With Khloe Kardashian For Ruining His Reputation

Tristan Thompson is allegedly furious with his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, for the way he’s being portrayed following the couple’s split.

According to Radar Online, Thompson believes that Kardashian has completely ruined his reputation following his cheating scandals, and their breakup back in February.

Sources told the outlet that the NBA star is very upset with the mother of his child and that things are not good between them at the moment.

The pair recently came face-to-face for the first time following their dramatic split to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, True. However, the meeting reportedly didn’t go as planned for with Thompson or Kardashian.

“She was expecting some kind of apology from him but he is just as furious as she is. In his mind, Khloe tried to destroy his reputation and he’ll never forgive her for that,” an insider dished.

“Khloe and Tristan were acting like a happy family at True’s birthday party but it was all for their little girl – and the cameras. Khloe didn’t say two words to Tristan and he made no attempt to speak to her either,” the source added of the couple’s rocky co-parenting relationship.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits earlier this year after it was reported that Thompson had made a move on Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is allegedly not finding it hard to move on from his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that the NBA player has been hooking up with multiple women following his split with the reality star and that he’s been partying with, and getting intimate with many girls, including Instagram models.

“That’s just the lifestyle that he lives,” an insider tells the magazine.

Meanwhile, Kardashian doesn’t seem to be dating anyone and has made it clear that she’s focused on her family and career at this time.

After the cheating scandal, The Inquisitr reported that Khloe took to her Twitter account to rant over the demise of her family, calling out Tristan for his careless actions.

She also told her followers that she is going to move on with her life, and focus on the things that mean the most to her, which is her famous family, her baby girl, and her health.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson during Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on the E! network.