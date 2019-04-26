Are Khloe Kardashian And French Montana Dating Again?

Khloe Kardashian has been spotted on more than one occasion in recent weeks spending time with her ex-boyfriend, French Montana. Some fans are speculating that the former couple are dating again, but is it true? A source revealed to Us Weekly this week that the reality star and the rapper are close friends, but they likely will not be getting back together any time soon. Kardashian is still healing from her break-up with the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Tristan Thompson.

“French is like a good family friend,” the source explained. “[They] aren’t getting back together.”

Kardashian and Montana, both 34, dated on-and-off from July to December 2014. After they officially called it quits, the Good American founder admitted during an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons that she had jumped into dating too quickly following her split from ex Lamar Odom. She was married to the basketball player for five years, but it was revealed that he had been having a longtime affair.

History does seem to be repeating itself, as Kardashian is reportedly leaning on Montana once more after Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, a second source confirmed to People that Kardashian and Montana are only on friendly terms. She isn’t quite ready to date again.

“Khloé is taking care of herself and focusing on being the best mom possible to [her daughter] True,” the source revealed. “She is playing with the idea of dating, but hasn’t gone on a date yet.”

They added that Kardashian knows she deserves someone who will treat her well, but she is worried she will get “burned” again.

“It will take someone very special for Khloé to accept a date,” the source continued.

That someone may not be Montana, but the rapper has still been an important source of comfort for Kardashian since the split. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star reunited with her ex at her sister Kourtney’s 40th birthday bash last week. The two were spotted hanging out together, which sparked rumors of their rekindled flame.

Montana reportedly wanted to show support for his friend as she and her family endured a difficult time. Sources explained earlier this month that Kardashian will “always respect” Montana’s opinions and she believes he has her “best interest at heart.”

“She feels that he is super intelligent and has a kind heart and that he will always be there for her,” a source told Hollywood Life. “It is too soon to see if sparks will ever fly again between the two as it isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but Khloe needs him more as a friend right now and they are both OK with that.”