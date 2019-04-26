NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins Reportedly In Early Talks To Trade For Josh Rosen

The rumors regarding Josh Rosen’s next NFL home started almost immediately after Kyler Murray’s name was called on Thursday, and the Miami Dolphins appear to be the first out of the gate in talking to the Arizona Cardinals.

After a bit of a smokescreen in the final days before the draft as the Cardinals appeared to leak reports that they were not planning on taking the Oklahoma quarterback with the top overall pick, the Cardinals ended up taking the signal-caller, who had been at the top of nearly every mock draft. With Murray likely moving into a starting role with the Cardinals, their 2018 first-round draft pick is suddenly expendable, and the Cardinals are expected to trade Rosen.

As NFL.com reported, the Miami Dolphins have shown an early interest in trading for Rosen. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins have reached out, but said that there is no imminent trade. Rapoport added that the Dolphins have been laying the groundwork for several weeks, starting as soon as reports began to indicate that the Cardinals would be holding on to the top pick of the draft and taking Murray.

The Cardinals have been coy about plans for Rosen, however, with general manager Steve Keim telling the NFL Network that he is wary of going into the season without a solid backup. He noted that the Cardinals were forced to start their fourth-string quarterback, Ryan Lindley, in a playoff game four years ago after injuries took out the top three signal-callers.

“I’m not giving up Josh for less than he’s worth,” Keim told the NFL Network’s Mike Silver. “He’s a really good player. He’s been amazing throughout this process, and I have nothing but good things to say about him. Quarterback’s the most important position in the game, and without one, you’re screwed — so you’d better have more than one.”

Dolphins are talking to the Cardinals about potential trade for Josh Rosen, per @nfldraftscout Watch B/R Live Draft show for more scoops ???? https://t.co/SkTyG1mS2W pic.twitter.com/IXoovSb1oU — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 26, 2019

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most quarterback-needy teams in the NFL after parting ways with Ryan Tannehill in a trade with the Tennessee Titans after the season. The Dolphins signed journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the 36-year-old has not started an entire season since his 2015 campaign with the New York Jets.

It was not yet clear what the Arizona Cardinals would be asking in return in a trade for Josh Rosen, who struggled in 2018 behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines and a team lacking in offensive talent.