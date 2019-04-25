Disney Fans Complain Company Is ‘Whitewashing’ Its History In Removing ‘Song Of The South’ From Disney+

Also gone is an unfortunate scene in the original 'Dumbo' with a character in blackface.

The Walt Disney Company is facing accusations of “whitewashing” is history by refusing to release the 1946 film Song of the South on its new streaming service, Disney+. Also removed from the service is a scene in 1941’s Dumbo involving a character in blackface.

As Yahoo Entertainment reports, at least two reputable entertainment websites confirmed in the past week that Disney’s new streaming service, which for $7 per month offers users almost the entirety of the company’s movie and TV catalog, with two notable exceptions. Those exceptions are, depending on whom you ask, either unfortunate reminders of a different time in the country’s (and the company’s) history that are best forgotten, or works of art intended for public consumption that should be left as-is.

Song of the South

Though it inspired a major theme park attraction (Splash Mountain) and a song that is practically a theme song of Disney theme parks (“Zippety Doo Dah”), the Disney public relations machine has tried valiantly to pretend the film never existed. The 1946 film, based on Joel Chandler Harris’ “Uncle Remus” tales, takes place in the post-Civil War South, and features a main character who, though sympathetic and portrayed with love, echoes the stereotypes of the era regarding blacks. The film is also accused of glossing over the horrors of slavery.

I’m unsure about this – should #historical #artefacts such as films be #censored and edited for modern audiences? Is it just another step in the creation process? Or is it part of a ceremony of mass forgetting of past crimes?#Disney#DisneyPlushttps://t.co/9x4yq1UMHH — Dr. James Harry Morris (@JHMorris89) April 24, 2019

Dumbo‘s Unfortunate Blackface Scene

Also excised from the Disney+ catalog is a scene in 1941’s Dumbo. The scene features four singing crows, one of which is named Jim Crow and whose face resembles a performer in blackface. “Jim Crow” is, of course, a reference to the laws at the time that enforced segregation.

The infamous Jim Crow scene in “Dumbo” and the highly controversial “Song of the South” will not be on Disney+. But what about all the other racist content? https://t.co/abPGlbGdR5 — Fast Company (@FastCompany) April 23, 2019

Reactions

Internet users are not convinced that the company is making the right move in removing those memories from its collective consciousness.

Some users, for example, are convinced that it’s an attempt by the company to deflect from its “racist” past.

Super disappointed if Song of the South isn't on Disney+, but you better not touch Dumbo. I hate it when they censor old cartoons and take out all the racism. You don't get to pretend that stuff never happened, white people! — Eli Sanza (@ejunkie2014) April 19, 2019

Counterproductive I think. And to be honest we are kidding ourselves if we believe corporate Disney has a moral compass that extends beyond the financial bottom line. They don’t want to be included in the racism conversation, end of… — Historyland. (@LandOfHistory) April 23, 2019

Also, not releasing it is more about whitewashing Disney's troubling past than it is a stand against racism. — Rafael (@Rafael_AAze) April 23, 2019

Other users note that pretending something doesn’t exist doesn’t change the fact that it exists.

These films should be preserved, not censored, especially on Disney's own streaming service. I'm extremely disappointed in the company. Getting rid of the scene and pretending it doesn't exist won't help anything. https://t.co/8dAkn8qMeO — Matterhorn Matt (@MatterhornMatt) April 18, 2019

Others note that there are plenty of other scenes in other Disney films that could be deemed “racist,” such as the Siamese cats of Lady and the Tramp, who are considered a nasty caricature of Asians; or unfortunate characters of Native Americans in Peter Pan.

The Walt Disney Company is not the first major studio to have to contend with unfortunate content from its past. Warner Brothers, for example, produce Bugs Bunny cartoons with racist portrayals of Asians, and the entire Speedy Gonzalez canon is itself one big stereotypical portrayal of Mexicans. The company, rather than censoring those things from its catalog, continues to make them available, only with the disclaimer that they are products of a different time and should be understood within their historical context.