Pink’s Husband Carey Hart ‘Won’t Give’ Her Another Baby, So He Made Her This Gift Instead

Pink and Carey Hart’s family just got a little bigger, but not in the way you think!

The rock star apparently has had babies on the brain recently, though her husband of 13 years isn’t exactly up for any more sleepless nights or dirty diapers, Us Weekly reported. Instead, he presented his love with a different type of “baby,” which Pink is clearly just as excited about. The “Walk Me Home” singer took to her Instagram account yesterday to show off the newest member of her family — a sleek and sexy Indian Scout motorcycle.

The mother-of-two posed in an all-black ensemble, crossing her arms and wearing a sassy look on her face as she leaned up against her bike. In the caption of her upload, the musician revealed that Carey — a former professional motocross competitor — used his skills to build her a “fast and nasty” ride that her fans went absolutely wild for.

It wasn’t long before Pink was able to take her new wheels out for a spin, either. A photo shared to Carey’s Instagram account on Wednesday, April 23, captured his wife helmeted up — and sitting atop her bike — as she prepared to zoom off down the road.

While there is no doubt that Pink will be far from shy to show off the motorcycle to her 6 million Instagram followers, she recently announced that her two children — Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2 — will no longer be making an appearance on her feed.

The “What About Us” singer revealed her decision on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, April 22, attributing it to the negativity and parent-shaming that many celebrities often endure on social media.

“I like to share my family,” she told Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance on the daytime talk show. “It’s my proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

One photo in particular was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Pink — a snap of her young son without a diaper on. This picture prompted some critics to threaten to call child services on the the musician.

“There’s a kind way to be online,” the performer explained. “I’m open to kindness… There’s a way to do things. And that mean stuff, that ain’t it.”

Fans can see more of Pink and her shiny new “baby” by following her on Instagram.