Leonardo DiCaprio In Talks To Star In Oscar-Winning Director’s New Film ‘Nightmare Alley’

Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to star in Fox Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water. The actor will next be seen in the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Variety reported that Del Toro will direct the film that he co-wrote with Kim Morgan. DiCaprio will reportedly play a con-man in the film.

Del Toro’s The Shape of Water won four Academy Awards in the categories of Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Director, and Best Production Design.

The entertainment news site also reported that there was a film produced with the same name that was made in 1947 and starred movie star Tyrone Power. This new adaptation will reportedly be based on a novel by William Lindsay Gresham.

The film will, according to Esquire, tell the story of an ambitious con-man who joins forces with a female psychiatrist to fleece crowds with mentalist tricks, eventually gaining fame and fortune.

After several years out of the public eye, DiCaprio seems to be heading full-steam ahead back into the world of acting. He has not been on-screen since his Oscar-winning turn in The Revenant in 2015 when after six nominations he scored his first win.

He is set to release his latest and hotly anticipated film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, co-starring Brad Pitt, on July 26. The film, directed by Quinten Tarantino seems poised to take the top spot at the box office on the strength of the first big-screen partnership between DiCaprio and Pitt.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. IMDB lists the film’s stars as Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Leslie Bega, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Damian Lewis, James Marsden, and Emile Hirsch.

The late Luke Perry also appears in the film in the role of Scott Lancer.

The ninth film by Tarantino has been hotly anticipated by film buffs. The writer and director has been quite vocal in his decision to retire after creating 10 films. The Guardian reported that Tarantino confirmed in 2016 his decision.

“Drop the mic. Boom. Tell everybody,” Tarantino said at the Adobe Max conference per The Hollywood Reporter. He plans to end his career as a director at 10 films before moving into writing novels and potentially making a move into the theatre.