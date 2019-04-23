Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Aghari Breaks Silence On Her Recent Health Issues, Says She’s Doing ‘Amazing’

As pop star Britney Spears seeks treatment for some mental health issues — her boyfriend Sam Asghari is assuring her fans that she’s doing just fine. Media site TMZ caught up with the 25-year-old model while he was out and about in Los Angeles this afternoon and he let all of Britney’s fans know that they do not need to worry.

“She’s doing amazing,” Sam told the outlet. “Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. Nobody needs to worry. She’ll be back soon.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the mother of two checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment following her father Jamie Spears’ health issues. The “Slave For You” singer had reportedly been distraught about her father after he suffered complications from a ruptured colon — so she felt the need to check herself into a facility to get help.

Shortly after, fans flooded social media with comments and post that urged the singer to take care of herself and get well and Asghari also shared a tribute to his girlfriend on his own Instagram page. The Inquisitr reported that the model posted a sweet message to let fans know that he was “inspired” by Spears’ strength.

“It isn’t weakness. It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Though it was reported that the pop Princess initially checked herself into a facility at her own discretion, a few other reports suggested otherwise. As The Inquisitr reported, outlet Pop Culture shared that it was possible that Jamie Spears may have forced his daughter to seek treatment against her will. An insider says that Jamie had a minor freak out when he learned that Britney was not taking the medication that she was supposed to and that’s the reason why he made her seek help.

Additionally, the same source claims that Britney pulled out of her Las Vegas show to check into a health facility after her father pulled his support for the show.

“Britney has been in the mental facility since mid-January. Of course, the statement said she has been there since last week, that is not true. She has been there since mid-January. And there’s no timeline… I haven’t worked at the… firm [for two weeks] but there is no end date, particularly in sight for this stay at this mental facility to end,” the insider dished.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is clear — Britney’s fans are all pulling for her and they just want to see her get well.