Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Weight Loss In Stunning New Instagram Snapshot

Kelly Clarkson has dropped a lot of weight in the past year, and now she’s making sure to show off her hot new figure to fans. Yesterday, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself on the set of The Voice.

In the stunning new snapshot, Clarkson wears a big smile on her face as she poses in her dressing room on the set of the hit NBC show. The “Piece of Me” singer is dressed to the nines in a bright pink blazer with padded sleeves, one that she accessorizes with a sequined black leather belt. Under the blazer, Kelly sports a lacy black tank top and a pair of black pants.

The mother of two amps up the look with a pair of beautiful silver earrings. She also sports her makeup application, including purple eyeshadow and bright pink lip gloss which matches her outfit. The singer wears her short blonde tresses down, styled slightly curled, and looks as happy as can be for the photo op.

Within mere moments of the post having been shared, Kelly’s 4 million-plus Instagram followers have given it a ton of accolades, lavishing over 51,000 likes and more than 600 comments on the snap. While many followers commented on Clarkson’s visible weight loss, countless others took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks. Of course, a few other fans chimed in — expressing their belief that the 36-year-old will win this season of The Voice.

“So pretty no matter what you wear,” one follower remarked, offering the singer a candid compliment.

“Kelly. You are so dang fun on this show! You know your stuff and everyone loves you! Keep on keeping you!” a second supporter on social media wrote.

“BEAUTIFUL I LOVE EVERY THING [sic] YOU STAND FOR AND THE PERSON THAT YOU ARE and your beauty that shines so bright from the inside out,” another Instagram user wrote.

Last summer, The Voice coach revealed some weight loss secrets to fans via E! Online. According to the publication, Clarkson says that the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain helped her to lose weight — in part — because it helped her to get a thyroid issue under control.

Kelly tells fans that it wasn’t all about the weight loss for her. She particularly liked the fact that the diet was able to ween her off of her medications. The singer also shares that the diet is very expensive, and she wishes that other people could receive assistance in the aims of trying it out for themselves.

“I wish the government would really back humanity on this, ’cause it’s really hard to find. I was poor growing up and there’s no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health,” she shared. “My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I’m like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather.”

Fans can catch Clarkson this season on The Voice.