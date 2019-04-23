Blake Shelton’s Relationship With Gwen Stefani’s Sons Is Reportedly Hard For Her Ex, Gavin Rossdale

Blake Shelton has a close bond with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — and it’s allegedly hard for the father of the boys, Gavin Rossdale, to deal with.

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton has grown to love Gwen Stefani’s sons over the couple’s nearly 4-year relationship. The pair spend a lot of time with the boys and do fun family activities, which is allegedly a source of unease for the children’s father, Gavin Rossdale.

“It is challenging for Gavin to watch his boys grow closer and more attached to Gwen’s boyfriend Blake. As Gwen’s relationship with Blake continues to grow stronger, Gavin struggles with how much quality time Blake spends with his sons, time that Gavin sometimes feels should be time that he is bonding with his own sons. Gavin appreciates that Blake is a great guy and he knows how much the boys enjoy fishing and doing country things with Blake, things that Gavin would not or could not do with them, so Gavin understands,” an insider tells the outlet.

The source goes on to add that Rossdale consistently reminds his boys that he is their real father, and that the Bush frontman is worried that if Shelton and Stefani split up, his kids will be in a lot of pain.

Meanwhile, although Gavin Rossdale spends most of his time in London, Gwen Stefani reportedly feels that it is very important for the kids to spend as much time as possible with their father. Stefani is said to be very flexible when it comes to sharing custody of the boys with Rossdale — often including him in holidays, and making sure that the boys seem him whenever he comes to Los Angeles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blake Shelton allegedly wants to marry his longtime girlfriend. However, the pair have some obstacles to overcome before they can walk down the aisle together.

Blake and Gwen both went through painful divorces in the past, and reportedly want to make sure that they’re on the same page in their lives before they tie the knot.

Us Weekly reports that one of the biggest things they’ve been debating is where their home base will be. Stefani is a California girl, born and raised, and has been raising her sons in L.A. as well. Her sons have built an established social and educational network in Los Angeles.

However, Blake loves his home in Oklahoma, and spends as much time there as possible. So, figuring out a schedule is reportedly a priority for the pair.

Fans can see more of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship by following the couple on Instagram, where they love to post sweet pictures of one another.