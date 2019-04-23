‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: The Night King Is Already At King’s Landing

If the Night King is at King's Landing, who will come to help Cersei?

As the dead army encroaches on Winterfell, fans have noticed that the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) wasn’t present in the final shot of Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8. This has led to a chilling prediction that the Night King is actually somewhere else.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 closed, the shot panned out to show the Night King’s dead army. However, while there were plenty of white walkers in the front line, the shot didn’t include the Night King. Now, it is possible that the Night King is there. In fact, considering how by taking him out, it would render his entire army useless, it makes sense that he wouldn’t be at the very front of the march. However, there is another more disturbing theory for his absence, according to The Independent.

This theory sees the Night King absent from the upcoming battle at Winterfell in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Instead, it is believed he has secretly traveled further south and will become a threat at King’s Landing where Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is currently residing.

HBO

The theory is further explained via Reddit.

“If you play out what the battle of Winterfell would be like in your head if the Night King and Viserion would be there. It would be easy for Drogon/Rhaegal to take out the zombie dragon; it’s 2 versus 1 and wight’s all can be killed by fire… including Viserion. It would not be difficult to simply fly up to Viserion and breathe fire on him, and that would be that. THE NIGHT KING IS NOT STUPID, not enough to kamikaze his most powerful asset. If you have a superweapon that you can’t use against a particular target, then you find a different target.”

This certainly makes a lot of sense. After all, the Night King would likely know he would be the biggest target at the attack on Winterfell.

In addition, this theory sees those at Winterfell defeating the dead army attacking, only to find the bigger threat is now at King’s Landing.

Loading...

Previously, Cersei had lied about sending help to the North against the Night King. So, if those at Winterfell discover that the Night King has headed further south, it is unclear yet whether they will be inclined to help. Although considering the threat will be to the people of King’s Landing, it seems likely that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will step in to save everyone, regardless of their feelings towards Cersei.

And, with three more episodes after the upcoming one on Sunday night, it does open up the possibility that those at Winterfell will have to head South in order to attack the Night King. However, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Game of Thrones to find out more.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.