Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets After Mueller Report’s Release, Falling To All-Time Low

Donald Trump declared victory after the public release of a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s Russia report, but the American public does not seem to agree with his assessment.

A new poll from POLITICO/Morning Consult showed that Trump’s approval rating sank by 5 percentage points, one of the largest dips recorded in the poll, and brought the president to an all-time low of just 39 percent support, matching the mark he fell to in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. The poll was conducted from Friday through Sunday, taking place entirely after the public release of the redacted report on Thursday. It showed that 57 percent of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing in office.

Trump had registered 44 percent in the poll taken prior to the report’s release.

As Politico noted, the low approval ratings for Donald Trump do not correlate to support for his impeachment. Only 34 percent of voters believe that Congress should launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, a mark that had actually fallen from the 39 percent who supported impeachment from a January poll. Close to half of voters — 48 percent in total — said Congress should not impeach Trump.

Democratic leaders in Congress have been wary of publicly pushing for Trump’s impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had long said that she would not support impeachment unless the effort had significant support from Republicans, something that has not happened in the wake of the redacted Mueller report’s release. Though some individual Republicans have spoken out against Trump’s behavior as displayed in the report, there has been little support party-wide for impeachment.

Some Democrats have openly moved away from the idea of impeaching Donald Trump. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has led the House’s probe of Russian interference, echoed Pelosi’s ideas on the matter in statements to reporters the day the report was made public.

“Many of us do think the president is unfit for office, but unless that’s a bipartisan conclusion, an impeachment would be doomed to failure,” he said, via USA Today.

“I continue to think that a failed impeachment is not in the national interest, and so we’ll see what’s been redacted from this report. We’ll continue to do our own work.”

At the same time, a number of 2020 presidential candidates have called for Donald Trump’s impeachment, and many left-leaning organizations are leading the push to have him impeached. Elizabeth Warren was one of the most open about her feelings toward impeachment, saying Congress must move forward with proceedings.