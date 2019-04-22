Kanye West Sold $50 Socks At His Coachella Sunday Service And People Are Furious

Kanye West took his mysterious musical Sunday service event to Coachella this weekend, and while some fans were excited to get a look at what the performance is all about, others were fuming at the overpriced merchandise for sale. According to The Cut, the singer sold hoodies with “Trust God” printed on them for $225, and “Jesus Walks” socks for $50.

West has been hosting his Sunday service for some time now, but details are a bit scarce on what happens during the events. Some of the Kardashian clan has shared snippets behind the scenes on their Instagram stories, prompting some fans to speculate that West might be starting a church. During the services, West and his friends sing songs, pray, and speak to the crowd, which often features celebrity attendees.

So fans were understandably excited to be able to be a part of the event at Coachella. The only problem is, some people thought that West’s merchandise exploited the religious nature of the services.

One T-shirt, which reads “Sunday Service at the Mountain,” sells for a whopping $70. “Holy Spirit” and “Trust God” sweatshirts will set you back $165 to $225. Black or white “Church Socks” will lighten your wallet by $50.

One person who covered the event, which was streamed live from Indio, California, on their Twitter account posted images of the merch table and asked people what they thought about it.

While some fans said they were lining up to get their hands on some of the clothing, many people were offended at the prices.

“50 bucks for some d**n socks? Kanye needs to go up for prayer,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Kanye is selling merch that says ‘Holy spirit’ on it for $200+….. I just…” tweeted another.

“Kanye is really out here selling merch during this mass,” mused a Twitter user.

Def Jam also shared images of the merch, a different version of which you can purchase on West’s website, and the reactions in the comment section were mixed.

“Doesn’t Ye or anyone on his marketing team remember Jesus visiting the Temple in Jerusalem where he said: ‘Take these things away; do not make my Father’s house a house of trade.’ – John 2:13-16. The irony. The designs are tacky and lazy, too. Ugh,” tweeted one person.

For fans who weren’t so happy about the merchandise, there was a treat for some people as West made a surprise appearance on the Coachella stage with Kid Cudi.