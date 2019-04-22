Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Show Major PDA During Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott haven’t been shy about letting the world know that things between them are definitely back on.

The beauty mogul, 21 and her rapper beau, 27, attended Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella for Easter. According to E! News, the couple was seen cozied up as they made their way to the event. In a photo on Jenner’s Instagram Stories, the parents of 14-month-old Stormi Webster are seen sharing a kiss in what seems to be a backyard. Jenner, who is wearing a cream colored dress with white Yeezy’s, has her dark hair pulled back into a braid with gold crosses shimmering through. Scott is wearing a black shirt with black pants and a white shirt.

This is the second Coachella weekend that the couple has shared their love in a public way. They were spotted at the festival’s first weekend last week and shared a smooch while coming off of their plane to enjoy the weekend. Kylie shared the photo on her Instagram page with her 132 million followers. According to People, the California festival is where the two first met back in 2017.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put their love on full display at #Coachella. https://t.co/av5NSraaIG — E! News (@enews) April 21, 2019

Both Jenner and Scott are seemingly doing everything they can to stay together. Back in February, the couple hit a rough patch when the Kylie Cosmetics CEO reportedly accused the Astroworld rapper of cheating on her after going through his phone. Since then, the couple has been spotted sharing intimate photos on Instagram and making flirty remarks on each other’s pages. The couple even spent time together in March for a romantic getaway in Mexico. While the couple’s daughter did tag along, they reportedly made sure they had alone time to rebuild their relationship.

“They stayed in a beach villa and enjoyed it very much. [They] had a nanny so they could have date nights,” an insider told the publication.

“Kylie seems much happier. Travis will be around now for several weeks before his tour resumes.”

E! reports that West’s Sunday Service set took place for Coachella’s second weekend. The performance was inspired by the “Gold Digger” rapper’s services he started at his and Kim Kardashian’s home in January. In addition to Jenner and Scott, other members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan were in attendance to support West. The outlet shared that Kourtney, Kendall, Khloe and her daughter True Thompson were also in attendance for the musical event. The performance also reportedly included a sermon from rapper DMX.