How Kate Middleton Plans To Celebrate Prince Louis’ First Birthday

Duchess Kate will combine Prince Louis' birthday with the family Easter celebration.

Prince Louis’ first birthday is right around the corner, and so the whole family can be involved, it will be celebrated early on Easter Sunday, even though his official birth date is not until April 23.

Cosmopolitan UK reports that the family is spending Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s spring break from school up at the family home, Anmer Hall (located on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate) in Norfolk, before they head back to London for the children to return to school on Monday, April 21.

Further complicating the party plans is Prince William’s trip to New Zealand to honor those who perished in the Christchurch mosque shooting. The prince is going in place of his grandmother, the Queen, and is leaving on the little prince’s birthday, so it’s best for everyone that the family has a party this weekend instead of on his actual birthday.

Last year for Easter, Duchess Kate had shared that she planned an Easter Egg Hunt for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and so it’s possible that they will do the same for this holiday before the festivities get underway for Prince Louis’ big day, complete with cake and a small family party.

But while it’s possible that the Cambridges will be joined by Prince Louis’ grandparents to celebrate his first birthday, two people who won’t be there are the little prince’s aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple is expecting their first child to be born soon at Frogmore Cottage down on the Windsor estate in Berkshire, according to Cosmopolitan.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their baby any day now, so we can imagine they’ll be sitting tight at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, waiting for any uterus-related movements. Maybe next year Prince Louis and his soon-to-be-born cousin could have a joint birthday party?”

Hello reports that perhaps next year, when the little prince is mobile and aware of what is going on, Kate Middleton and Prince William will throw a birthday party for Prince Louis with some of his little friends, but this year, it sounds like it will be family only.

Royal watchers are hoping that there will be an official photographer in attendance to take new pictures of the seldom-photographed youngest Cambridge who was last seen in the family’s Christmas card photo.

Hello reports that on the first birthday of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, official portraits were taken and released by Buckingham Palace, so fingers crossed.