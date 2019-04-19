Meghan Markle Allegedly Rejected Baby Photo Op For This Reason

Meghan Markle has reportedly rejected posing with her newborn alongside husband Prince Harry shortly after giving birth for one particular reason, and it is surprising royal watchers who believed she too would continue in the tradition of both her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

It was announced Markle and Harry have decided to keep details of their baby’s birth private. Nor will they pose for photographs with their new child immediately after it’s delivery, preferring to spend an undetermined amount of time with their newborn before either posing for or releasing photos to the press.

The couple will take part in a photo op with their newborn on the grounds of Windsor Castle in the days following the birth but it has yet to be determined when that will occur.

Express reported that they spoke to Yahoo UK royal commentator Omid Scobie, who alleges that the reason Markle has reportedly rejected the photo op is that she is feeling “quite nervous” ahead of the birth.

“What we’ve heard from sources is she’s quite nervous, it’s her first baby, the nerves are really quite high at the moment and so for her to be able to actually cut out what makes it so stressful is probably quite a relief for her and Harry.”

Both Princess Diana and The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to their children at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington and posed for photos with their husbands, Prince Charles and Prince William respectively, hours after delivering their children.

People Magazine noted that Royal author Ingrid Seward explained that the royal photocall outside of the hospital has turned into a “circus.”

Although it has been widely reported that it was Princess Diana who began this tradition of a royal photo op as a way to manage the press who wanted a photo of the new family with their infant, it was Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth, who was the first to pose outside St. Mary’s in 1977, when the royal gave birth to her son, Peter Phillips. She also posed for photos after the birth of her daughter Zara, in 1981.

Duchess Kate Middleton also posed for photos after the births of children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Giving birth at home was the tradition for royals for years and it has not yet been reported if Markle will give birth at home or in a local hospital in Windsor.

People reported that Queen Elizabeth was born at her grandparents home. The ruling monarch would later give birth to three of her children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne was born at Clarence House,

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their first anniversary in May.