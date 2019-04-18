Here’s What Really Happened Between Kylie Jenner And MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Star Stephen Bear

The Challenge star Stephen Bear is setting the record straight on his rumored fling with Kylie Jenner.

Rumors began to swirl that the MTV reality star and the beauty mogul had dated briefly as Bear’s brother left a telling Instagram comment addressing the U.K. star’s breakup with then-girlfriend Ellie. During the comment, Bear’s brother, Danny, claims he rushed to Los Angeles for his brother after “his fling with Kylie Jenner.”

The comment instantly made headlines, linking Bear to Jenner, and shocked a host of social media users. According to The Sun, many Twitter users took to the social network to express their disbelief that Stephen and Kylie were ever in a romantic affair.

“Listen, I’ve been to thousands of comedy shows, but NOTHING is funnier than Stephen Bear claiming he’s had a fling with Kylie Jenner,” one fan wrote, per The Sun.

“Stephen Bear’s brother claiming Bear recently had a fling with Kylie Jenner has made my night,” another fan quipped.

Stephen discussed the ordeal with The Sun on Tuesday, and admitted that the term “fling” was a little far-fetched. During his interview, Stephen claims that he and Kylie were simply in the same room at the same time during his stint in Los Angeles.

“When I was over in LA I did meet Kylie Jenner and we did party. Just party,” he said. “She was at one of the parties I went to. Just a party after a club.”

Stephen also admitted that while he did speak to many partygoers in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s vicinity, he didn’t actually speak to Kylie herself. The MTV star also stated that he would purposely purchase tables next to actors, athletes, and other celebrities in the hopes of getting invited to future parties or events.

Hollywood Life reports that the reality competition contestant got his start on the U.K. smash hit Shipwrecked in 2011. He then went on to appear on Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016, and then appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, where he later won the competition. The U.K. star joined The Challenge this year, and was recently eliminated from the show.

Kylie, who is currently dating Travis Scott — and is mother to his daughter, Stormi — hasn’t addressed the romantic rumors between her and Stephen. She has, however, been seen getting even cozier with Scott on Instagram. The two began dating in 2017, and are reportedly going strong. This comes despite reports of Scott cheating on the makeup mogul, allegations which The Inquisitr previously detailed.