Did ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Leak The Puppy Gate Story To Radar Online? She Speaks Out On ‘WWHL’

Lisa Rinna appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, where she spoke about the ongoing drama between her and her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen, Rinna said that while many of her co-stars believe it was Lisa Vanderpump who was behind the story, she’s actually been accused of leaking the story herself.

“Here’s the thing… I can tell you I didn’t leak that story. I did hear a rumor that people thought I did. I did not leak that story,” she said, according to an April 17 report from All About the Real Housewives.

According to Rinna, Vanderpump has said again and again that she doesn’t want the issue talked about any further. So, when it comes to the future, Rinna is ready to put the doggy drama to rest. That said, the controversy surrounding just who leaked the story to Radar Online continues to be a hot topic on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the story, someone accused Kemsley of “abandoning” a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

“I mean the thing is if there’s a story that says ‘stabbed in the back Lisa Vanderpump is extra hurt’ like who’s gonna leak that? Other than somebody in her camp? So I don’t know, you’ll have to get to the bottom of it yourself Andy,” Rinna noted.

Although Vanderpump has denied leaking the story, her Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard, claimed Vanderpump wanted the story to get out and encouraged him to pass it onto Teddi Mellencamp, who wasn’t on good terms with Kemsley when Season 9 began.

Because of the allegations against her, Vanderpump has been absent from a number of group events and cast trips, including a trip to Europe, which viewers will see on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this season.

Vanderpump also refused to participate in a photo shoot for the cast image for Season 9 last year and as she remained in her dressing room alone, Rinna and her co-star, Erika Jayne, dished on Instagram about the diva behavior. In the clip, Rinna said Vanderpump had “sequestered” herself in her dressing room and left the rest of the cast to shoot the photo by themselves.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.