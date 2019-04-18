Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Loves Being Single At 40, But Wants More Kids

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly loves being single as she celebrates her 40th birthday on Thursday. However, the reality star may feel like she is missing something from her life.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney reportedly wants to have more children. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality is already the mother to three little ones, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick. However, she’s said to want at least one more baby.

“Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning. Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids,” an insider told the outlet.

“She froze her eggs last year, which is a huge sense of insurance,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian “has a ton of energy and feels like she could have more kids in a few years.”

“As she turns 40 she does wonders who, when, how or if she will ever have any more kids,” says the informant.

Meanwhile, as Kourtney heads into her 40th year, she is said to be feeling great about where her life is. She reportedly loves being a mother and is fine with her single status as she focuses on her kids, her health, friends and family, and her new company, Poosh, which recently launched.

Sources say that Kourtney Kardashian feels amazing, and believes that she can still compete with all of her sisters, including her youngest siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who are both nearly two decades younger than Kourt.

As previously reported by Page Six, Kourtney’s life does seem to be all lined up. In addition to her growing company, stunning good looks, and three children, she has also created a happy and loving co-parenting relationship with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kardashian recently spoke out about her relationship with Disick and revealed that she believes that showing her fans that she and Scott can get along enough to go on vacations together with their kids and spend holidays together. These holidays have also included Disick’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, and Kourtney believes they help create a positive message about co-parenting.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.