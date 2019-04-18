‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Abby Saves The Day

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 19, bring a day filled with damage control for Abby ahead of Society’s opening. Plus, at long last, Lily is freed from prison, and she’s ready to start the next era of her life.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) does damage control, according to She Knows Soaps. There is so much going on with getting ready for Society’s big opening night, and everything is riding on it for Abby. She quit her job at Dark Horse, and she certainly wants to prove to her father, Victor (Eric Braeden), and the rest of her family that she can be successful in her own right. Sure, she’s recently had an emotional breakup with Arturo (Jason Canela) after her big, splashy engagement announcement, but Abby is not going to let a little thing like another failed relationship stop her from being successful.

Everything must go perfectly at the opening, so Abby spends days leading up to it doing damage control to ensure the evening is a smashing success. She’s had some fantastic ideas, including having performers on the stage, and her partner in the endeavor, Devon (Bryton James), managed to get Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) and Ana (Loren Lott) to play for the big night.

Today on #YR, Cane plans for his future and Mariah receives a troubling message. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jhm91rNOzN pic.twitter.com/c8DILAoDd6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 17, 2019

Elsewhere, Lily (Christel Khalil) begins a brand new chapter in her life as she’s finally released from prison. She did not end up serving the entire year the judge sentenced her to for distracted driving last year, which ended in Hilary and her unborn baby’s deaths. The reason Lily is out early is for good behavior. While in prison, Lily’s priorities shifted when she saw what many of the women locked up with her face, and now she plans to move near the facility to help the prisoners after their releases from jail. She’s ready to have a life outside of Genoa City that doesn’t involve business or modeling.

While she served her time, Cane (Daniel Goddard) stayed at home and was a single dad. Unfortunately for their relationship, he passionately kissed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) twice, and Billy (Jason Thompson) told Lily the truth. Cane’s infidelity helped Lily decide to divorce Cane and move on with new plans for her life. She intends to attend the opening for Society to support Devon, and then Lily wants to move forward with a clean break.

The Inquisitr reported that Cane convinces her to attend the big night together, and she agrees while reiterating that the divorce is still on. However, both Lily and Cane feel a spark during a dance.