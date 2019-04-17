Olivia Culpo & Zedd Spark Dating Rumors After They’re Seen Cuddling At Coachella

Olivia Culpo and Zedd are at the center of some serious dating rumors after cameras caught the pair cuddling up together at Coachella over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Olivia Culpo was spotted getting cozy with Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, as they watched Ariana Grande perform on stage with ‘NSYNC and others on Sunday night at the Coachella music festival in California.

In a video posted by TMZ, Olivia and Zedd were seen dancing, and people close to them in the crowd told the outlet that the pair was snuggling and that Zedd had his arms wrapped around Culpo.

The former Miss Universe winner was also seen backstage at Coachella earlier in the day as Zedd performed his set. The Sports Illustrated model was spotted wearing a black shirt with large cut-out sleeves, which flaunted Culpo’s bare chest underneath as she went braless beneath the top. Olivia also had her long, dark hair pulled back on top of her head and braided down her back.

Meanwhile, if she and Zedd are dating, it would appear to be a new relationship. Just last week, Culpo was spotted out with hockey player Aaron Varos, as she went out on a double date with her friend, Cara Santana, and her man, Jesse Metcalfe.

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo recently got out of a relationship with NFL star Danny Amendola. The couple had dated previously before calling it quits last fall amid cheating rumors.

However, Olivia and Danny briefly reunited in Miami and were said to be working on their relationship.

“Olivia and Danny are back together. She’s obsessed with Danny,” one insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Olivia is totally infatuated with Danny and wants it to work. She’s serious about him and always has been,” a second source dished.

It appeared that Olivia and Danny were on the path to getting back together, but now it looks like Culpo could be dating Zedd or Varos, or possibly even both men.

Before dating Danny Amendola, the beauty queen also spent two years with Nick Jonas, who is now married to Priyanka Chopra, so she is no stranger to high profile relationships.

“She’s an amazing person. We had a great, a beautiful two years together,” Nick said of the relationship after the couple split in 2015.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo, and possibly keep up with her love life, by following her on Instagram.