‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, April 17: Hope Wants To Tell Steffy That Phoebe’s A Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 17, tease that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is very excited about the new addition to her family. Hope and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) just found out that they are cousins. A DNA test proved that Storm Logan (William DeVry) is Flo’s father and that means that the Logan clan just got a little bigger.

Hope couldn’t be more thrilled that Flo is part of her family. B&B viewers will remember that Flo recently told her that she did not believe that they could be friends. The irony is that they’re now related by blood, and Hope and Flo will be in each other’s lives forever.

There is another reason that Hope is so delighted about the paternity reveal. Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) is now officially part of her family, too. Since Hope believes that Flo is Phoebe’s birth mother, she now has a valid claim to spending some time with the little girl. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope thinks that the reason that she has always felt a bond with the baby is that they are family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will discuss the new turn of events. Flo’s paternity affects Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) directly, and they try to figure out if they should tell her, per Highlight Hollywood. Soon, they realize that they will need to share the news with Steffy but don’t know whether they should wait for her to return to Los Angeles or tell her immediately. Of course, they are thrilled that Phoebe will always have family supporting her, but they may wonder about Steffy’s potential reaction.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope erroneously believes that the important news Flo has been trying to tell her is the identity of her father. pic.twitter.com/9SnZwuoe98 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 15, 2019

Steffy will be shocked if they break the news to her. Firstly, she will be surprised that everyone even knows who her baby’s birth mother is. They signed a confidentiality agreement. Flo, in particular, did not want the information getting out. She may also be stunned when she learns that Phoebe has such close family ties to people that she knows.

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Phoebe is indeed a Logan. Will Hope ever make the connection that Phoebe is actually her daughter, Beth Avalon Spencer?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.