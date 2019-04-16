Shirley Manson Thinks It’s Creepy That Adults Listen To Billie Eilish

Lead singer of ’90s band Garbage, Shirley Manson is never one to shy away from what she believes in.

On Twitter last night, the “Stupid Girl” hitmaker expressed that she thinks it’s weird that grown adults are into Billie Eilish’s music.

“Is it just me or is there something spectacularly creepy about all the ADULTS losing their s*** over Billie Eilish? FYI she just turned 17,” Manson tweeted on the band’s group account.

Eilish turned 17 last December and is one of music’s biggest stars on the charts at the moment.

Shirley’s tweet was met with hundreds of likes and a lot of comments from users who had something to say on the matter.

“Creepy is suggesting we like her for anything other than her music. Her image is the furthest from sexual and her music is definitely not sexual or suggestive – not that it would matter if it was. Do better Shirl. Take your gross, creepy 80s roadie jokes and the L and apologize,” one person replied with passion.

Another user replied a little confused because, in 2014, Shirley was telling her fans to check out a music video by Babymetal with members aged between 13 and 15.

Some people weren’t already aware of who Billie Eilish was and some agreed with what Manson was saying.

Last month, Billie Eilish released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, via Interscope records. The Inquisitr recently reported that she became the youngest artist to top the U.K. albums chart and the only person born this millennium to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Her album has had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 so far and has the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a woman behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, has cemented her as one of music’s biggest breakout stars. It peaked within the top 10 in Australia and top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s been certified gold in the U.K., U.S., and Austria. It went platinum in New Zealand and Canada.

As for Shirley’s band Garbage, they enjoyed a lot of success in the 1990s. Their debut self-titled album released in 1995 went double platinum in the U.K. and the U.S. Their second album, Version 2.0, topped the U.K. album charts and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 1999. In total, they have received seven Grammy Award nominations. In 2018, NME handed Shirley the Icon Award at their ceremony in London.