Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Asks Shauna To Lie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 16, indicate that Florence Fulton Logan (Katrina Bowden) still believes in deception. Although it seemed as if the blonde wanted to do the right thing and tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) the truth about her baby girl Beth, it seems as if Flo is not beyond lying when it suits her.

After the test results came in, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) rushed to Forrester Creations to let Flo know that Storm Logan (William DeVry) fathered her. At the time, Hope was asking Flo for advice when the group entered the room. Wyatt asked Hope to stay because the news would affect her too. Flo and Hope then found out that they were cousins since Storm and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) were siblings.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that as everyone processes the news, Hope will make a statement that will catch Shauna by surprise. She will bring up Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), the daughter that Flo supposedly had given birth to. Hope will now believe that the reason she felt such a bond with the baby was that she is also a Logan by blood. Shauna will be taken aback because she knows that her daughter was not pregnant and doesn’t know why Hope would say so.

It seems as if Flo will pull Shauna aside and ask her to lie for her. She will ask her mother to go along with the assertion that she had a baby, which will confuse Shauna. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video on Twitter shows that she will ask Flo, “Why are you telling people you were pregnant when you weren’t?”

However, it seems as if Wyatt will be irritated that Shauna would even question her daughter’s integrity. He will come to Flo’s defense and assert that “she wouldn’t lie about something like that.” He fully believes that Flo is Phoebe’s birth mother and won’t have Shauna questioning Flo.

Flo will ask for some privacy. According to The Inquisitr, Flo will ask her mother to play along. She will also make a full confession to Shauna. Flo will tell Shauna that she helped Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) steal Hope’s baby and passed it off as her own. Beth was then adopted by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who named the baby Phoebe.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.