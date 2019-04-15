Dina Lohan Splits From Internet Boyfriend Days Before They Planned To Meet In Person For The First Time

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star had reportedly grown suspicious of her mystery boyfriend's intentions.

Dina Lohan is single once again. The Celebrity Big Brother star, who earlier this year confessed that she had never met her boyfriend of five years in person, has called it quits with her mystery man Jesse Nadler, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In February, Dina Lohan shocked Big Brother viewers—and housemate Tamar Braxton—when she revealed that she planned to marry her boyfriend of five years despite the fact that she never met him in person. Lohan explained that she only communicated with her man online and that he didn’t even use Facetime. Lohan, who lives in New York, also explained that her boyfriend couldn’t leave San Francisco because he was caring for his ailing mother.

“He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy,” Dina Lohan said at the time. “But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma!”

A suspicious Tamar Braxton cried “Catfish!” but Dina maintained the relationship was legit and that the two would meet in person soon. Tamar offered to accompany Dina Lohan to meet her boyfriend for the first time.

But just days before a reported real-life meeting was allegedly set to take place, Dina Lohan and Jesse Nadler have called it quits. Nadler told ET the split was spawned after a blowout argument when Lohan “accused him of something” in reference to a book he was promoting. Nadler said Lohan refused to apologize to him over her accusations, “even though she knew she was wrong.”

Nadler also said Lohan is “upset” over their split and later did apologize to him, but he felt the apology wasn’t sincere.

I'm Not a Catfish- I'm Real as Real- pic.twitter.com/K6ETzpJV0F — Jesse Douglas Nadler (@tiburonbadboy) February 8, 2019

Jesse Nadler also claims he and Dina Lohan were supposed to meet in person for the first time ever this week. Nadler revealed that he had planned to fly Lohan out to San Francisco for vacation, and the two were to take a road trip down the Pacific Coast. Nadler revealed that he had already bought an engagement ring and that he had planned to propose to Dina Lohan on a beach in Carmel.

But Dina Lohan’s camp says there was no scheduled meeting with Jesse Nadler. A source close to Dina told People that Lohan “was already suspicious” that Nadler was “media hungry” and just looking for fame, so she had been wary of setting up a face-to-face meeting with him.

When Dina Lohan first announced her unconventional relationship on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, many fans thought she was being trolled. But Catfish creator and star Nev Schulman later found Jesse Nadler and provided proof that he was the real deal.

In an interview with Access, Dina Lohan’s ex-husband Michael, the father of her children Lindsay, Cody, Ali and Michael Jr., also verified his ex-wife’s relationship and said he actually spoke to Dina’s man on the phone.

Michael Lohan said Jesse Nadler reached out to him via Facebook and they later talked “for over an hour.” Michael recalled that in addition to a detailed text exchange, Nadler sent him snapshots of his communication with Dina to “prove himself to be true.” Michael Lohan described Dina’s boyfriend as “a really nice guy with a good heart” and he described Dina and Jesse as “perfect for each other.”