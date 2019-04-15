Cardi B Calls Her Daughter A ‘Slice Of Heaven’

Last year, rapper Cardi B became a mom for the first time, and according to Music News, her daughter Kulture is her best friend.

They have reported that the “Be Careful” hitmaker spoke to E! about how much she loves and adores her newborn.

“She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her… She’s, like, my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It’s is a slice of heaven,” she expressed.

Cardi admits that she finds being a mother and a performer in the entertainment industry is hard to balance. She explains she wants the idea of getting a nanny every time to be canceled because she doesn’t want anyone else around her daughter.

“You cannot just travel with your baby all the time like they get sick,” she explains about traveling the world with Kulture.

This past weekend, B performed at Coachella Festival and her daughter wasn’t with her this time. She and Selena Gomez both hit the stage with DJ Snake to perform their smash hit, “Taki Taki.” This was a year after Cardi’s set at the 2018 event was one of the highlights. She was heavily pregnant with Kulture when she appeared last year. The Inquisitr reported her performance with Gomez over the weekend.

Recently, Cardi got her own life-size sculpture after Spotify created the Pantheon. They honor the biggest breakthrough artists of the year who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop music. The Inquisitr announced the news with Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith, and Gunna also being inducted.

Cardi B has achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.S. since 2017 — “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You.” Her debut album Invasion of Privacy topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The album has been certified double platinum in the U.S. Her latest single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me,” has so far peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart. Cardi has a huge 32.1 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Next year, she is set to play Serena in the movie, Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher. Lopez is one of the producers of the film and Will Ferrell also is. Deadline noted that they started filming for it in March 2019.

Next month, Cardi will start to tour across North America. Tickets are on sale now.

On Instagram, Cardi B has over 42.7 million followers. On Twitter, she over 5.6 million followers.