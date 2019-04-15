Emma Bunton Confirms There Are No Plans For Any New Spice Girls Music

You might be happy with the news that the Spice Girls are back touring again within a month, but, maybe sad to hear that there will be no new music from them anytime soon. Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice was on British television show, Sunday Brunch yesterday where she explained there are no plans for new music.

According to the Metro, Bunton has ruled it out for now.

“No, we’re not doing more music, sorry,” she said.

“If it organically happens, then maybe, but no we’re not.”

Bunton was on the show to promote her new album, My Happy Place which was released last week. The Inquisitr reported the announcement a couple of months ago and noted it is her first release in 13 years. The album consists of 10 tracks and collaborations include a song with her long-term partner Jade Jones and team-ups with Will Young, Josh Kumra, and Robbie Williams. The Williams collab is a duet of her smash hit with the Spice Girls, “2 Become 1.” It is her fourth studio album.

In total, she has released 10 singles in the U.K., with seven of them going top 10. The lead single from My Happy Place, “Baby Please Don’t Stop,” has achieved over 405,000 streams on Spotify within a few months. She currently has over 250,000 monthly listeners on the app.

This summer, Emma and her three other bandmates, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell, will return to the stage as the Spice Girls. The tour titled “Spice World” will go across the U.K. and Ireland starting in May in Dublin. The show will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row.

Originally a five-piece, the Spice Girls will be performing without Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice), who will not be taking part in this reunion. Despite this, the ticket sales for the tour still went through the roof and has proven to be a success without her. According to The Standard, fans struggled to get through Ticketmaster as over 700,000 people were trying to secure themselves tickets all at once. The Spice Girls back catalog boasts numerous No. 1 singles around the world, including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” and “Spice Up Your Life,” to name a few.

NME revealed that in an interview with BBC Radio 2, Emma said they were asked to play Glastonbury Festival. She said they are going to see how their stadium tour goes first before agreeing to step out at the legendary festival.