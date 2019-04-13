NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris Reveals His Reaction After Learning Clippers Traded Him To 76ers

Most people were shocked when the Los Angeles Clippers traded their best player, Tobias Harris, before the February NBA trade deadline. The Clippers still managed to earn the final playoff spot in the deep Western Conference but without Harris on their roster, it remains a big question mark if they can at least win a single game in their first-round matchup against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

In a recent interview with Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, Tobias Harris discussed the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris revealed that he was watching Netflix when Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers told him that he was traded to the Sixers. The 26-year-old power forward admitted that he’s not surprised by the Clippers’ decision to move him before the February NBA trade deadline.

During dinner, after they lost to the Toronto Raptors, Tobias Harris reportedly told Mike Scott, Avery Bradley, and Tyrone Wallace that he had a feeling that the Clippers were exploring a trade deal involving him.

“I just felt the vibe,” Harris said. “It’s weird to describe, but it’s all about the situation, time, place and dynamic. I saw where we were as a team, and I just felt something was happening behind the scenes. And the deal happened.”

Tobias Harris has become a star, so why has he played for five teams in eight seasons? “That’s business. That’s not personal. I wouldn’t say teams were giving up on me.”https://t.co/Ci4XM7d1en pic.twitter.com/MWmSiPRvdT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2019

Being traded isn’t new to Tobias Harris. In his eight years in the NBA, Harris has played for five teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Clippers, and now, the Sixers. Despite how things turned out in Los Angeles, Harris made it clear that he doesn’t hold a grudge against the Sixers, saying that he fully understood that the NBA is a business.

“That’s business. That’s not personal,” Harris said. “I wouldn’t say teams were giving up on me. It’s just understanding the business.

Tobias Harris has been very impressive since joining the Sixers. In 27 games he played, Harris averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. His performance in the 2018-19 NBA season will be vital as it could determine his value when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July.

Though he has only seen a few samples of his game, Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown is hoping that Tobias Harris will stay long-term in Philadelphia.

“I hope that he’s a Philadelphia 76er for a long time,” Brown said.

As of now, Tobias Harris is focused on helping the Sixers fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the 2019 NBA championship title. In the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs 2019, the Sixers are set to face the Brooklyn Nets where Game 1 will take place on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.