‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Motherhood, Admits That Some Days She Feels Like She’s ‘Failing’

Motherhood is hard and no one knows that better than Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. The mom of three boys recently took to Instagram to open up about parenting and admitted that there are days where she feels like she is “failing.” Sharing a photo of her three young sons to Instagram, Kailyn opened up about motherhood.

“Some days with these 3 go so smoothly I wonder how I got so lucky. Other days, I feel like I’m failing & not sure how we will make it through the day. This morning started off a little rough but by 7:30 everyone was happy & fed. Hopefully this day reset & the smiles in this pic set the tone for family pictures later. My fingers are crossed everyone smiles & we get even just one pic!”

In the photo, all three boys are smiling and looking at the camera.

Kailyn is the mom of three young boys, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. She was introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant when she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. At the time, she was with her son’s father, Jo Rivera. The two tried to make their relationship work and Kail had support from Jo’s family, something she lacked from her own. In the end, the two went their separate ways.

Kail then moved on with Javi Marroquin. The two married and had their son Lincoln. Their relationship ended in divorce, though, and both have since moved on. Javi has had another son with his current girlfriend and Kail had Lux with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Currently, Kailyn has good co-parenting relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. While she and Chris co-parent for their son, Kailyn recently revealed that she and Chris “don’t speak.” As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that all communication between the two is done through Chris’s mom.

Kailyn has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for the past several years. Fans have watched her sons grow up on the show. On the most recent season of the show, fans watched as Kailyn contemplated reconnecting with her mother who she doesn’t have a relationship with. However, after Kail learned that her mother lived close by and hadn’t reached out to her, she decided not to reconcile with her.

