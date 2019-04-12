‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, April 11: Flo’s Father Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 11 features Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who tried to tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that she was not to be blamed for Beth’s death. Hope persisted that she was responsible for her daughter’s death and wanted advice on how to move on with her life. Flo tried to reason with Hope and asked her to listen. However, Hope kept interrupting Flo. Afterward, the former croupier told Hope that she needed to tell her the truth. She started to cry and it seemed as if she was about to tell Hope the truth about the baby swap.

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) whooped with joy. He was not Flo’s father. Wyatt looked at the computer screen himself and confirmed that Bill was not Flo’s dad. According to She Knows Soaps, Shauna (Denise Richards) recalled that Storm Logan, Flo’s father, was a sweetheart. She said that they had only been together a few times but she was happy that he had fathered Flo.

Bill told Shauna that Flo had died many years ago. Wyatt was excited because Flo had finally found her father, and he was a Logan. He was glad that Flo would finally have a family she could belong to. Shauna, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Wyatt left to tell Flo the news.

Shauna, Wyatt, and Quinn arrived at Forrester Creations just as Flo was about to make a full confession to Hope. Per Soap Central, Flo was surprised to see her mother. Shauna told her daughter that she wanted to discuss something with her. Flo tried to brush her mother off by saying that she and Hope were in the middle of something. However, Wyatt intervened and told Flo that she really needed to hear what her mother had to say. He also said that the news affected Hope as well.

Quinn told Flo that the DNA results were in. But before Quinn could reveal who Flo’s father was, Shauna interjected. She said that her dad had not been in her life for very long. However, she was certain that the man in question would have made a good father had he known about Flo.

Shauna said that Flo’s father’s name was Storm. It seemed as if Hope recognized the name and repeated it. Shauna then confirmed that Flo’s dad had been Storm Logan. Wyatt gleefully added that Hope and Flo were cousins.