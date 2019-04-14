Here’s What Happens When You Mash Up The Opening Titles And Music from ‘Game of Thrones’ And ‘Westworld’

Berlin-based artist, Gilles Augustijnen, has created 'Westeros World.'

HBO has two massive hits on their hands at the moment with Game of Thrones and Westworld. Game of Thrones is just about to enter its final season and Westworld is considered to be only a baby with two seasons currently having aired. But, what would happen if you mashed the two together? Westerosworld is what happens, of course!

Ramin Djawadi has created the music for the opening titles for both hit TV shows. While they are quite different in sound, they are also hauntingly similar. And, when composer Brandon Chapman created a mashup between the two pieces of music, another creator was inspired to create title image footage to go along with it.

According to io9, Berlin-based artist, Gilles Augustijnen, has recently released the opening titles he created for the made-up Westeros World, which is a blend of the title of Westworld and the location in which Game of Thrones is set.

The sequence looks very much like the opening titles for Westworld, with the white images of the hosts, except these hosts are dragons and have a distinct Westerosi vibe going on. Along with dragons, a human form is seen cradling a dragon egg, which is obviously a host version of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), also known as the Mother of Dragons. A Stark banner is also present along with the iron throne and the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

The opening credits end with the Westeros World logo stylized from the Westworld logo as the Westworld music blends into that of Game of Thrones.

It took Augustijnen eight months to complete the mash-up and a website has also been created in which viewers can see some of the production stills from the mash-up.

Of course, some fans have already suggested a tie in between Westworld and Game of Thrones. The hosts in Westworld being programmed with speech patterns and loops are known to often repeat certain phrases. So, some fans have suggested the fact that Ygritte (Rose Leslie) repeatedly told Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that he knew nothing and that Melisandre (Carice van Houten) likes to talk about how the “night is dark and full of terrors,” proved that these characters were actually hosts in Westworld. And, with the suggestion that there are multiple themed parks in Westworld, it would make sense that there would be a medieval-themed park. However, as yet, HBO has not commented on this fan theory.

You can enjoy the Westworld and Game of Thrones mash-up below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. Season 3 of Westworld is currently in production.