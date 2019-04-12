Meghan & Harry Slammed For Reportedly Making Staff Park In Lot Over A Mile Away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly “banished” royal staff from parking in a lot that is deemed too close to Frogmore Cottage, according to The Sun.

As of April 1, staff are no longer allowed to park in a private lot and have instead been encouraged to use a public parking area over a mile away. Though they can park closer if willing pay for private parking, fees in tourist heavy Windsor can cost up to $13 per day.

The move has not made the newlyweds popular with their personnel, says an anonymous source.

“It’s one thing to want privacy but this seems selfish and won’t endear Harry and Meghan to the staff. Everyone has started calling them Royal NIMBYs, meaning not in Meghan’s back yard!”

The parking lot, which has views of Frogmore, is used mainly for access to play golf, cricket, and bowls on the royal grounds. It is one of the advantages given to royal workers, who generally accept lower salaries in exchange for such perks.

“To say we’re upset and annoyed is a massive understatement. We can only assume that Harry and Meghan don’t want to look out of their window and see cars coming and going and members of staff walking into the club.”

Another staffer echoed similar sentiments.

“We are being told to use a public car park — but it’s a long way. Some permits will be issued but not everyone will get them.”

However, another royal source denied that the move was initiated by the duke and duchess; rather, the superintendent had decided on the change. The source also added that the car park would still remain in use, albeit with fewer cars.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just recently moved into Frogmore from Kensington Palace, where Prince William and wife Kate live. The move did little to quiet rumors of a feud between the houses of Cambridge and Sussex.

David Rowland / Getty Images

Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed cottage which stands in the grounds of Windsor Castle, received massive renovations to the tune of $4 million to prepare the couple. As reported by The Inquisitr, Harry and Meghan updated their home with new “smart home” technology and an eco-friendly boiler. Decorating services were provided by Vicky Charles, who previously designed the interiors for Meghan’s beloved Soho House.

However, arguably the biggest change to Frogmore was building an all-new nursery for baby Sussex. The nursery, which is reportedly decorated in a neutral color scheme, boasts vegan paint that supposedly boosts a child’s immune system and memory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child later this month.