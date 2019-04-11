‘NCIS’ Returning For Season 17, As Mark Harmon Signs New Deal With CBS: Gibbs Will Return

Mark Harmon and his team are coming back for another season on CBS.

Some people may feel as if a TV series can always run its course and it usually happens with most shows before too long. A lot of fans thought that Supernatural would never end, but last month, it was revealed that it would conclude after 15 seasons. CBS doesn’t have that same feeling about NCIS and feels as if there is still plenty more for Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team to figure out and solve as it will be back for Season 17.

On Thursday, Deadline revealed that TV’s most watched drama would be coming back for the 2019-2020 schedule as NCIS has been renewed again. There was very little doubt that NCIS would be back, but stranger things have happened in the world of television.

Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs, has signed a new agreement with CBS TV Studios to return an star in the 17th season. He will also return as the executive producer, which is another no-brainer for the hit show, as Harmon has been along for the ride throughout its entire run, which began back in 2003.

NCIS is averaging 16 million viewers each week and that is in its 16th season, which is simply unheard of with most TV series. It is the most-watched drama on all of television and the second-most-watched entertainment series, coming in behind The Big Bang Theory, which is another hit for CBS.

While NCIS brings in great numbers every week for first-run episodes, it also does well with repeat episodes. In syndication, NCIS comes in second again as the second-most-watched off-net series, once again behind The Big Bang Theory in the world of reruns.

Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, is not only happy with how their hit series has been performing, but they want to give credit where it is due.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

NCIS has also spawned two spin-offs in NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, which have both done very well for CBS. Mark Harmon returning as the executive producer and in the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs is essentially the focal point of the show’s renewal. Without him coming back, it is doubtful that CBS would want the series to carry on.