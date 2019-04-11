Joe and Kendra Duggar Announced That They Are Expecting Baby Number 2

Garrett is going to be a big brother.

There is certainly no shortage of babies in the Duggar family and it is about to get even bigger. Joe and Kendra Duggar have just announced that they are expecting their second child. This pregnancy comes less than a year after their son, Garrett David, was born. They will be quite busy in the near future.

The news that came from Us Weekly on Thursday said that the Counting On couple are thrilled to share with their fans that they will be adding another bundle of joy to their growing family. Garrett was born last June. Despite that the two siblings will be so close in age, there is nothing but love and happiness coming from Joe and Kendra. You can bet that the rest of the Duggar family will be super excited about it as well

The reality stars explained to the magazine just how much being parents means to them.

“Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Garrett’s birth was shown on air on a previous episode of Counting On last year. Despite not having any complications during labor and delivery, Kendra did have some issues with learning not to hold her breath while she was experiencing labor pains. This time around may be a little easier for her.

The cute photos that came with the announcement showed the family of three outside holding a golden balloon that said spelled baby. Kendra is looking happy and healthy. Garrett probably doesn’t know just yet exactly what it means to be a big brother, but he will figure it out soon enough.

Joe and Kendra join Jessa and Ben Seewald in the parents-to-be department. They are expecting baby number three in June. There is no word yet on when Kendra’s due date is, but it doesn’t appear that she is too far along yet.

The other young Duggar couples could join in on the pregnancy bandwagon as well. John and Abbie are still newlyweds, but they could start a family any time now. Josiah and Lauren miscarried their first child last October. Despite being very sad about that tragedy, they had expressed that they are ready to be parents if it should happen again. Austin and Joy Forsyth’s little boy, Gideon, is over a year old now, so they could be the next couple to share some news.

Congratulations to Joe and Kendra Duggar on their exciting news. Stay tuned for more future courtships, weddings, and babies because with 19 kids in the family, there is bound to be new announcements made quite often.