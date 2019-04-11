Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Secret To Good Parenting

Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate.

The KKW Beauty founder, reality star, wife, and mother of three just made headlines for announcing new plans – Kim has her eye on becoming a lawyer, per BBC. While Keeping Up With The Kardashians continues to form the backbone of this mogul’s career, Kim has changed over the show’s ten years. Once a party girl who rubbed shoulders with Paris Hilton, Kim now comes as a grounded parent (and she’s dishing out advice).

On April 11, 2019, Kim took to her Instagram stories. A video shows her answering Vogue‘s 73 questions. It begins with Kim’s husband, Kanye West opening the doors to the couple’s mansion. The parenting side of the interview starts in what appears to be the kids’ bedroom, though. Kim seems relaxed as she holds her son, Saint. Kanye is holding the couple’s 2018-born daughter, Chicago. Their first-born daughter, North West is simply sitting on the bed. Vogue then asks Kim what her “secret to good parenting” is.

“Um, I would say you just have to wing it. My sisters and I are on a group chat, always getting parenting advice.”

For a woman whose organizational skills are well-known, “winging it” comes as surprising. From her makeup to her manicures, Kim is meticulous. Clearly, though, there’s a more easy-going streak to this celebrity.

Amusingly, the Instagram story then sees Kanye ask if he can get “in” on the aforementioned group chat. Apparently, he hasn’t been invited. He seems willing to give out advice, though.

The rapper and Yeezy founder is then asked to state his favorite aspect of fatherhood, West simply replies: “The kids.”

Kim is then probed on what she considers to be most rewarding about being a mother. For her, it’s when “the kids say they love you.” The video’s vibe couldn’t be more fine-tuned towards a happy family. Indeed, this couple continues to suggest that they are just that. As Kim holds what appears to be a bowl of cereal while answering the questions, her time-strapped side is also manifested. This woman is known for early morning workouts, business meetings, ad-hoc filming, plus global jet-setting. Kim and Kanye are set to welcome their fourth child via a surrogate. Their baby boy is due in May 2019.

A mother she may be, but Kim is still a Hollywood icon. Public appearances, online promotions, and eye-popping Instagram updates continue to keep her at the industry’s pinnacle – Kim is, arguably, the founding father of bathroom selfies and high-profile reality TV.

As of April 11 though, Kim is less about the glam and more about the casual parenting advice.