Lori Loughlin’s YouTube Star Daughter Olivia Jade Could Face Jail Time In College Admissions Scam

The social media star could be called to testify at her parents' trial, and if it is found she knew and participated in their alleged bribery scheme she could face criminal liability.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are in hot water, and they may be bringing their daughters down with them. The wealthy Hollywood couple have been indicted in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, and with new money laundering charges now added to their indictment, they could be facing serious jail time.

After allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into the University of Southern California, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, which could get them each 20 years in jail. An insider told Hollywood Life that the couple’s daughter Olivia Jade, a successful social media influencer, is “terrified that she may end up in jail too.” And now it sounds like the YouTube star’s fears aren’t that far off the mark.

Legal expert William Moran, an attorney who specializes in crisis management at the Otterbourg firm, told Refinery 29 that the additional charges brought against Olivia Jade’s parents after they rejected a plea deal from prosecutors earlier this week could mean trouble for the 19-year-old social media star. Moran explained that the more time that passes, the more likely it is that the prosecutor will interview the children as part of the evidence.

“If Olivia Jade knew and participated, she could face criminal liability. As long as charges against the parents are pending, the children are still vulnerable.”

It is unclear if Olivia Jade was aware of her parents’ plan to pay bribes to get her and her sister into USC as fake crew team recruits, but a source recently told People that the beauty vlogger would have “never gone along with it if she thought this would happen” and that she “blames her parents for everything.”

Olivia Jade isn’t the only Giannulli family member terrified over the possibility of jail time. A source told E! News that after rejecting the plea deal and being slapped with the serious money laundering charge, Lori Loughlin has now seen the light that she will most definitely do jail time and is officially “freaking out.”

Loughlin was reportedly in complete denial up until this week and reportedly “refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing.”

In stark contrast to Lori Loughlin’s messy legal game, actress Felicity Huffman, who was charged with paying $15,000 in bribes to have her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores doctored, accepted a plea deal and seemingly got her daughter off the hook all at once.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman said in an apologetic statement.

As for the Giannulli children, for now, Olivia Jade is said to be staying with her boyfriend, singer Jackson Guthy, in an effort to distance herself from her parents. Isabella Giannulli, 20, was spotted shopping with her mom Lori Loughlin last week.