Watch Arsenal FC Vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Quarterfinal 1st Leg, Start Time, Preview

Arsenal FC face what is effectively a must-win situation as the host SSC Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash.

With their struggles away from home, English Premier league club Arsenal FC face what becomes effectively a must-win game, as The Independent reports, when they host SSC Napoli on Thursday, in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie. Arsenal have lost their last two away games in the Europa League, needing big home wins in the previous two elimination rounds to reach the quarterfinal. The Gunners have also managed only five wins away on the domestic league front this season. As a result, Unai Emery’s squad will be looking to build a sizable lead in the home leg, in the match that will live stream from the Emirates.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Arsenal FC vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Thursday, April 11. That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time in Italy..

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Gunners vs. Gli Azzurri match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, April 12, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Arsenal have faced Napoli on only two occasions in European play, gaining a home win then losing in Italy in the 2013/2014 competition, according to the BBC. Arsenal’s home advantage has been considerable in the European second-tier tournament. In their last 17 games in either the Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA CUP, Arsenal have won 12, with four draws and only one defeat.

Arsenal leading goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been cleared to start Thursday despite an illness. Alex Morton / Getty Images

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League knockout stage first-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Univision Deportes, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Arsenal vs. Napoli Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Arsenal FC Vs SSC Napoli match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In he United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Star Times World Football will stream the knockout stage opener live online, as will the Star Times app.

A list of live streaming sources for the Arsenal FC vs. SSC Napoli Europa League quarterfinal knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.