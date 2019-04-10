Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo’s Secret Is Finally Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 11 reveal that Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) secret is about to become public knowledge. The blonde already told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she wishes she could change what happened in L.A. when she first arrived. She feels very guilty about what she and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) did to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Will she finally tell the truth about what really happened to Beth Spencer?

According to Highlight Hollywood, several families will be impacted by Flo’s secret. The Logan, Spencer, and Forrester family will be shocked when Flo’s secret is revealed. It seems as if the news will come as a shock to the major families of this soap opera. But B&B viewers should stop and think about all the secrets that Flo truly has.

Flo’s top secret is that she pretended to be Phoebe/Beth’s biological mother. Reese asked her to play the role of a mother who wanted to give her child up for adoption. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) bought her act and paid her and Reese a cool $250,000 to privately adopt the baby. She later met Hope who now wants to be friends with her. Little does Hope know that Flo betrayed her in the worst manner possible.

Flo wants to know who her biological father really is. After Wyatt told her that his life was profoundly changed by getting to know his own father, Flo was determined to learn the truth. Her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), refuses to identify him. She told Flo that she was better off without him in her life. However, Flo wanted the truth at all costs and paid for a DNA test kit to determine her paternity. This is Flo’s other secret, and only Wyatt knows about the test that she had done.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos reveal some interesting details. B&B fans will remember that Wyatt had just told Shauna, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Bill (Don Diamont) that Flo was looking for her dad. He may even tell them about the DNA test. It seems as if Shauna rushes over to her daughter to tell her some news. She will tell Flo that at the time of her conception, her life had been very different. She had been sleeping around and lived a reckless lifestyle. She even previously admitted that she was not absolutely certain about Flo’s paternity.

But it seems as if Shauna may finally know who Flo’s father is. The Bold and the Beautiful rumors indicate that Wyatt will receive the test results and Bill is not Flo’s father. In fact, it seems as if there’s a 52% chance that Storm Logan is her father. However, those figures are particularly dismal for a paternity test result. There’s a possibility that Flo may be Katie, Brooke, and Donna’s baby sister. After all, Stephen Logan was a known womanizer who loved the party lifestyle as well.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.