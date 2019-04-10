Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Second Date: They Chatted ‘For Hours,’ Claims Royal Expert

The love connection between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is no secret to the world, but what was their second date like? According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who penned the book Meghan and Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, it was sweet and simple.

After they first met after being introduced by friend Violet von Westenholz, the couple decided to meet again at the Soho House in London. It was a good choice, considering that they knew Markus Anderson from there. He helped arrange a spot at the private member’s club, detailed The Daily Mail.

And that’s all it took.

“Over a bottle of chilled rosé they chatted for hours confirming to Harry that he had indeed met someone special.”

There are no photos from that night because there’s a no-camera policy there. But we can all imagine how the two of them must have lit up, as they were (if they hadn’t already) about to fall in love.

The first time that Harry met Meghan, it was a blind date set up by Violet. Although at the time her name was kept confidential, it’s known now that she was the one that saw the potential. She’s a childhood friend of Harry and got to know Meghan while she worked in PR for Ralph Lauren.

Second sighting: Prince Harry spotted holding hands with girlfriend Meghan Markle on date in London. They have been 'inseparable' for past five weeks ???? https://t.co/b4H2v1DLu8 pic.twitter.com/aw4SPluYDl — Royally_Petite ???? (@RoyallyPetite) December 31, 2017

Per The Daily Mail report, Harry previously revealed his first impression of Meghan.

“I’d never, never even heard about her until this friend said ‘Meghan Markle.’ I was like, ‘Right okay, give me, give me a bit of background, like what’s going on here?’ When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like ‘Okay, well I’m going to have to really up my game here.”‘

Clearly, he was able to up his game. That’s extended to Harry reportedly giving up alcohol and caffeine during his wife’s pregnancy, along with ditching old party friends. This might have been a surprise to some fans, considering the prince has a history of being a bit of a party lover.

ROYAL INTRODUCTION: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met on a blind date that eventually led to a second date and an adventure together in Botswana. #ABC2020 https://t.co/ahsZNOJYwR pic.twitter.com/AfxgkXu7dp — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 2, 2017

And now, the couple is about to welcome their first child into the world. The duchess’s due date is expected to be in two to three weeks, although there will be a slight lag between the actual birth of the child and the official announcement. Either way, royal fever is sweeping not just the U.K., but also the United States for arguably, the first time ever.