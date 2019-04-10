Felicity Huffman Is Not Getting Million-Dollar Offers For Tell-All About College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has not received million-dollar offers from TV networks to do a tell-all about the college admissions scandal. Celebrity news fact checker, Gossip Cop, reports that despite an article from Star which claims that that the networks have come knocking in hopes of a scoop from Huffman, a rep for the actress said that there are no offers on the table for her story.

As Gossip Cop notes, the article in Star did not name any of the networks that were supposedly prepared to shell out hefty sums for Huffman’s “perspective” which makes their claims seem a lot less credible. Also, as one of two famous names indicted because of the Operation Varsity Blues investigation, it’s likely that the former Desperate Housewives actress is more concerned about the prospect of jail time than selling her story.

As People Magazine reports, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a bribe through a fraudulent “college-prep” company headed by William “Rick” Singer. For her money, the actress got a proctor to correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT exam. Huffman paid $15,000 for that service.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement released after her plea.

According to People, court documents indicate that Huffman’s offense level is currently at No. 9 as determined by the United States Attorney. The sentencing guideline for a crime of this magnitude is 4 to 10 months and Huffman could also serve 12 months of probation as well in addition to paying a $20,000 fine. Her plea documents show that she also has the right to argue that her offense should be classified as a level 7 offense which means that she could spend 0 to 6 months in jail.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin’s sentence may not be that light, however. As People notes, Loughlin has not pleaded guilty and an extra charge of money laundering conspiracy has been added to her indictment. Also, because Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to Singer’s company to get both of her daughters into the University of Southern California (USC), they were offered a two-year minimum sentence, TMZ reports. Their article also claims that Loughlin and their co-indictees were told that they had to accept the deal or more charges would be added. It looks like that was true, given the fact that this new conspiracy money laundering charge was tacked on to their indictment.