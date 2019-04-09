Amber Portwood Shares Sweet Family Photo, Thanks Boyfriend For Giving Her A ‘Beautiful Chance At Happiness’

Even though Teen Mom OG isn’t currently airing new episodes, cast member Amber Portwood is keeping her fans updated via social media. On Monday, Amber shared a photo to Instagram of herself with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and their son James. Amber revealed that their son was 11-months-old and she included a sweet caption for her boyfriend, thanking him for giving her a “beautiful chance at happiness.”

Talking about her son turning a month shy of 1-year-old, Amber exclaimed that she couldn’t believe how fast the time had gone.

“So excited I just put his blanky back over him and just couldn’t believe how fast time has went by!”

She also shared sweet sentiments to her boyfriend, saying, “@andrew.glennon love you for giving me a beautiful chance at happiness again in life and I will make sure that everyone feels that love!!!”

Prior to meeting Andrew, Amber went through some rough patches. She was introduced to the world on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant, where she learned she was pregnant with her daughter. Amber and her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, tried to make their relationship work, but things did not work out between them. Eventually, Amber spent some time in prison. Upon her release, she worked hard on turning her life around.

Amber met Andrew on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. At the time, she was on the show with her ex-husband, Matt Baier. Andrew and Amber were dating only a short time before they revealed they were expecting a baby together. Amber gave birth to baby James in May 2018 and the little boy will celebrate his first birthday next month.

While Amber’s oldest child still resides with Gary Shirley, Amber visits with her often. Amber didn’t exclude her daughter from the Instagram love and shared a photo of her daughter with flowers, balloons, and chocolate. Amber revealed that all were gifts from her to her daughter since the young girl made the honor roll in school.

Amber wrote a sweet caption to her daughter saying in part, “I’m so proud of you Leah and every time you succeed it makes me so so happy!”

It is unclear when a new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV, but fans are excited to see Amber and her sweet family back on their screens. Until then, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can also keep up with Amber via her social media.