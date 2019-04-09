‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Rey Takes A Huge Risk

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 9 reveal Phyllis is meddling in Summer’s marriage to Kyle. Plus, Rey protects Mia while Ashley once again hurts Jack.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) met with Lola (Sasha Calle) at Crimson Lights. Phyllis wanted to plan a party for herself, but Lola declined since she is getting ready for the new restaurant opening. Lola wondered if Phyllis wanted to know if Lola was a threat to Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Later, Phyllis revealed that she didn’t realize that Summer had surgery as Lola’s live liver donor until well after the fact. Lola gave happy couple her best wishes, but Phyllis admitted she doesn’t love their pairing. Phyllis told Lola that Kyle obviously loves Lola, and she wished that Kyle would look at Summer like he looked at Lola. She revealed to the chef that she planned to whisk Summer away on a girl’s trip.

Meanwhile, Jack had a meeting with Traci (Beth Maitland), Billy (Jason Thompson), Kyle, and Summer. He told them all about his new plan Jabot Collective. The idea is to become a lifestyle brand complete with beauty bloggers and influencers. Traci worried that the shift took them too far away from the company’s main products just to get back at Ashley, but Jack reminded her that they had very few products, so they had to do something drastic. Then, Jack offered Summer a job, and Summer told him she’d have to think about it. After all, she didn’t want to leave Newman in a lurch.

Then, then Summer arrived for breakfast at Crimson Lights to meet her mom for breakfast. Phyllis took Summer to the Genoa City Athletic Club for breakfast, and Summer told her mom about Jack’s offer to work at Jabot. Phyllis advised her daughter to have a life outside of her marriage and told her to be careful before leaving Newman. Then Phyllis surprised Summer with details about their trip.

At the Abbott house, Phyllis asked Jack if his job offer was him trying to get back at her, but Jack said no. Kyle and Summer said goodbye, and Phyllis made a phone call. She set up plans for whoever was on the other end to spy on Kyle while they were gone.

Elsewhere, Paul (Doug Davidson) began putting all the details of Lola’s attack together. He went to Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) apartment to discuss the situation. He offered to give Rey another chance at GCPD if he could solve the case. Solving Lola’s case would help Rey regain Paul’s trust. When Paul got too close to the truth of what happened, Rey gave Mia a fake alibi with Arturo (Jason Canela). He also told Paul that he and Mia were not together anymore.

After Paul left, Mia showed up to discuss the baby. However, Rey told her that Paul realized Lola was wearing Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) coat that night. Then, Rey admitted that he’d given Mia a fake alibi with Arturo to throw Paul off the scent. He wondered if Mia’s baby was Arturo’s, but promised to protect them for now.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Paul worked to track down Arturo for questioning. Then, Kyle ran into Lola.