Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Had Trademark Applications Fixed, Plans Career Comeback With Beauty Brand

The YouTube star reportedly amended her trademark application after it was rejected due to punctuation errors.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the social media savvy daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, looks to be in the process of trying to rebuild her brand after her parents’ indictment in the college admissions cheating scandal seemingly cost her her career.

Olivia Jade, a popular YouTube star with more than 2 million social media followers, nearly lost out on several trademarks she applied for due to improper punctuation on the application she submitted earlier this year. The lost trademarks would have potentially cost Olivia major issues with any future line of cosmetics products she planned to develop. But now, The Blast reports that Olivia’s trademark issues have been corrected as of April 1.

According to documents from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Olivia “successfully amended her application” for the trademarks “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty” and her paperwork has now moved on to the next step of “becoming official trademarks.”

USA Today reported that Giannulli’s previous application, dated March 15, was riddled with issues with punctuation which made it difficult to determine what her proposed makeup kits would be comprised of. The USPTO also asked for clarification because “the nature of ‘moisturizer’ and ‘concealer’ must be further specified.” On her amended application, Olivia Jade used commas to separate all individual cosmetic products and she clarified that her make-up kits would include “skin moisturizer” and “facial concealer.”

The trademark application fix is a notable win for Olivia Jade as she awaits fallout from her parents’ legal troubles, which could land them jail time. Olivia Jade has not been seen in public since the scandal broke, and she and her sister Isabella have not returned to the University of Southern California amid allegations that their wealthy parents paid about $500,000 in bribes to get them admitted to the prestigious school as fake crew team recruits.

Last week, People reported that Olivia Jade has plans to reestablish her career as a YouTube beauty influencer, which, until her parents’ scandal surfaced, included endorsement deals with major beauty brands, including Sephora and TRESemme.

“She is very angry with her parents. She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand,” a source told People.

“Olivia had her own life and business. She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion. She was honest about that she didn’t really care about school. But her business, she was always very serious about. She most certainly will find a way to start over again. She isn’t someone that gives up easily.”

Olivia Jade has not posted to social media or her YouTube channel at all in the weeks since the scandal broke last month. The beauty vlogger previously posted at least since a week to her popular channel, which she debuted four years ago when she was just 15-years-old. Indeed, even as a young teen, Olivia Jade had her eye on creating her own beauty line.

“It’s a dream of mine to launch a beauty or skin-care company one day. Being able to create my own line of products would be so surreal,” Early in her career, Olivia Jade told Teen Vogue in 2016.

Just a few months before the college admissions scandal rocked her world, Olivia Jade debuted her own bronzer and highlighter palette with Sephora. The product has since been pulled by the beauty company and her partnership as an ambassador with the brand has been terminated.