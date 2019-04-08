‘One Piece’ Episode 880 Spoilers: Sabo, Dragon On The Move, Revolutionary Army Commanders Revealed!

Does the Revolutionary Army stand a chance against the World Government?

With the Whole Cake Island Arc officially over, One Piece is set to introduce a new arc, which is the meeting of the world’s greatest leaders called the Reverie. In the latest episode of One Piece, most of the leaders of the kingdoms affiliated to the World Government are already on their way to Mary Geoise, where the meeting will be held. Despite being escorted by navy officers, some pirates are still finding a way to kidnap the royals in order to get a huge amount of money in return.

One Piece Episode 879 featured Princess Komane of the Ilusia Kingdom being taken by the unknown pirates riding a submarine. The pirates also tried to kidnap Princess Viola of Dressrosa, but Navy Captain Koby, who is a close friend of Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, came to save them from a torpedo attack. While Koby headed to the ship of King Riku of Dressrosa and King Elizabello of Prodence Kingdom, Helmeppo and his men attacked the pirates and freed Princess Komane.

Though the pirates are already defeated, bigger actions are set to come in One Piece Reverie Arc. In the preview for One Piece Episode 880, which is titled “Sabo Goes into Action! All the Captains of the Revolutionary Army Appear!,” Luffy’s father, Monkey D. Dragon, his sworn brother Sabo, and the entire Revolutionary Army are set to make major moves against the World Government and the Celestial Dragons. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also set to reveal the commanders of the Revolutionary Army.

“The mysterious individuals who appear when cries echo across the ocean. They’re the formidable captains of the Revolutionary Army that escaped death. Led by Dragon and Sabo, they finally start to act to bring down the Celestial Dragons.”

One Piece Episode 880 also features some of the known members of the Revolutionary Army. Aside from Dragon and Sabo, Emporio Ivankov and Inazuma, who fought alongside Luffy at Impel Down and Marineford, and Koala were shown. This will be the first time that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will introduce the Revolutionary Army commanders in anime, but fans who have read the manga already knew their identities and devil fruit powers.

The Revolutionary Army commanders are Karasu, the commander of the North Army, who ate a devil fruit that enables him to transform and control crows, Belo Betty, the commander of the East Army, who ate a devil fruit that can inspire people to fight, Morley, the commander of the West Army, who ate a devil fruit that gives him the power to move underground, and Lindbergh, the commander of the South Army, who came from the mink tribe.