Rudy Giuliani ‘Not Worried’ About Mueller Report, Says Congress Should See Full Document

For the past three years, top Democrats have mercilessly accused President Donald Trump of working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and of colluding with the Russian government to sway the 2016 election in his favor. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, appointed to investigate whether Trump officials had colluded with the Kremlin or not, found no Trump-Russia conspiracy.

Mueller has officially wrapped the investigation up, submitting his final report to Attorney General William Barr. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in his own memo, Barr directly quoted Mueller who wrote that the investigation “did not establish” that the Trump campaign collaborated with official Moscow.

Nevertheless, top Democrats are doubling down on conspiracy claims, and urging Barr to release the full report as soon as possible. Leading the effort are House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Barr will, he announced, release the report by mid-April, and gladly testify before both chambers of the United States Congress.

Not even this has silenced the Democrats, who continue to allege conspiracy, urging Barr to immediately release the report and all the underlying information pertaining to Mueller’s probe, without redacting anything. The White House is not only taking aim at the Democrats’ conspiratorial claims, but also agreeing with them that the full report should be released.

Even the president himself has said that he would be OK with the public seeing the report. “I don’t mind. I mean, frankly, I told the House, ‘If you want, let them see it,'” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is in agreement with his most prominent client.

In an interview broadcast Sunday, Giuliani said that he is “not worried” about the Mueller report, adding that Congress should have access to “everything” in it, Newsweek reports.

“Except for little quibbles, I’m not worried about the report at all. [Attorney General William Barr] has said he’s going to put up the maximum amount of information possible. The only thing that will stop him will be legal barriers.”

Giuliani added that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who has consistently criticized William Barr, should “get all the information” and “everything” from Robert Mueller’s 400-page document.

As Newsweek notes, multiple media reports have alleged that members of Mueller’s legal team are not happy with Barr’s summary of the Mueller report. This was first reported by The New York Times, and The Washington Post confirmed the reporting, revealing that Mueller team members are concerned about Barr’s interpretation of the special counsel’s findings pertaining to obstruction of justice.