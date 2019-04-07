New Poll Shows Bernie Sanders Leading Democratic Field In Massachusetts

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the Democratic field in the state of Massachusetts, according to new Emerson polling.

Twenty-six percent of the surveyed Democrats in Massachusetts would vote for Sanders, 23 percent for Biden, and 14 percent support Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Trailing the trio are South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 11 percent of the votes, Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke at 8 percent, and California Senator Kamala Harris at 7 percent.

The results of this poll are perhaps particularly disappointing for Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in her home state. “This is a concern for Warren who at this time does not have a firewall in her home state, and her rival Sanders has a strong base in the Bay State,” explained Director of Emerson Polling Spencer Kimball.

Furthermore, according to the poll, there is a striking age divide among Democrats. Bernie Sanders is popular among young voters — 52 percent of respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 support the Vermont senator. Fifteen percent of young voters support O’Rourke, and 10 percent back Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

The 30-48 age group leans toward Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — 22 percent of potential voters in this group support Warren, and 27 percent support Sanders. Older voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden. Thirty percent of respondents in the 50-64 age group support Biden, and 33 percent of those older than 65. Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren trail the former vice president.

According to Director of Emerson Polling Spencer Kimball, the polling demonstrates that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is becoming a formidable candidate in a crowded field of veteran politicians.

“This poll continues a trend we have seen over the last month with Mayor Pete becoming increasingly relevant in the Democratic primary with 11 percent of the vote, just 3 points behind Senator Warren. This finding is similar to the results of the Emerson poll conducted a few weeks earlier in Iowa, but higher than the latest polls in Nevada and Pennsylvania, where Mayor Pete had 5 percent and 6 percent of the vote.”

The majority of potential Democratic voters in Massachusetts appears to support a policy championed by Bernie Sanders: tuition-free college. Forty-four percent support taxpayer-funded college tuition — 31 percent oppose it, and 25 percent are unsure about the issue. Sixty-two percent of voters in the 18-29 age group support the proposal.

Forty percent believe marijuana legalization has had a positive impact in their state, 30 percent believe it has had no impact, and 31 percent believe it is having a negative impact.

Polls have consistently suggested that Bernie Sanders is one of the leading Democratic candidates. A recent Morning Consult poll, for instance, found that Sanders is the most popular candidate among Hispanic voters, according to The Intercept.