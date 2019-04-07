Ariana Grande Posts A Motivational Message To Her Instagram Followers In Between Coachella Rehearsals

Ariana Grande is never too busy to support and inspire her millions of fans.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 25, took to her Instagram Stories to share an uplifting message for her 150 million followers on Saturday. According to E! News, the songstress was rehearsing for her Coachella sets, which she will be headlining on both nights of the festival. While taking a break, Grande recorded an Instagram video in what seems to be a car and began to update her fans on where she was and what she was doing. The Sweetener artist then reminded her fans that it’s fine to take a break and to avoid overworking themselves.

“I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space, because we have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family and friends and love and important s–t to take care of,” she said in her Instagram Stories. “I just want to make sure you don’t run yourself to the ground and exhaust yourself. And remember to protect your energy and do things that are good for you. And that you are loved and not alone. You deserve the best there is, and I love you.”

Grande then went on to say that she wants to use her influence to help her large fan base navigate through problems in their personal lives. She also joked that while she knows her audience possibly only wants her to sing, she knows how difficult life can be, and wants to help those who wouldn’t hear motivational words otherwise.

The “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer has been transparent about her own battles with mental health. Teen Vogue reports that in May 2018, Grande revealed that she deals with anxiety and is currently in therapy. She also shared with her fans that creating music has helped to improve her mental health, as well as facing her feelings head-on. The Inquisitr previously reported that Grande is also still grieving her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, seven months after he died due to a drug overdose. Grande initially stayed quiet about the rapper’s death, but soon left a heartfelt message about him and their relationship via Twitter one week later. Since then, Grande has shared via Instagram Stories that it hasn’t been easy for her to heal and how her fans have helped her through her grieving process, per In Touch Weekly.