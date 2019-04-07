Marc Jacobs Ties The Knot With Star-Studded Ceremony In NYC

Fashion mogul Marc Jacobs got hitched on Friday night to his long-time boyfriend Charly “Char” Defrancesco, according to Page Six. As you’d expect from fashion’s reigning king, who is known for his lavish parties, the entire affair was very stylish, with jazz dancers, an elegant five-tier cake. and some of the biggest names in fashion and pop culture.

Jacobs and Defrancesco got engaged at a Chipotle last year, and before you start thinking that the event was a bit pedestrian for such a fashionable figure, Jacobs proposed with the help of a flash mob. Dancers performed to Prince’s “Kiss” before Jacobs dropped to one knee and popped the question — all this went down on Defrancesco’s birthday. The wedding, which took place at The Grill in midtown Manhattan, happened on the day after Defrancesco’s birthday, which is smart on Jacobs’ part, because that means fewer dates to remember.

As you’d expect, the couple looked incredible. Jacobs wore a navy suit with a flower pinned to his lapel and Gucci boots. Defrancesco wore a green velvet jacket over black pants and a green bow tie. The couple wore matching penguin pins, a gift from Prada and Miu Miu design director Fabio Zambernardi.

“God is in the details. One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram. “Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio.”

Guests were gifted hoodies with a humorous note, which can be seen in the Instagram post embedded below.

Guests also received a vape pen loaded with CBD oil, which was customized for the wedding with the couple’s names.

The actual ceremony was an intimate affair, but the part afterward included a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the fashion circuit.

Attendees included Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Cindy Bruna, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Christy Turlington, Christina Ricci, Kaia Gerber, Debbie Harry, Lil’ Kim, Helena Christensen, Katie Grand, Tim Blanks, Rachel Zoe, Chloë Sevigny, Bryanboy, Luka Sabbat, Hamish Bowles, Laura Brown, Erika Jayne, and Phoebe Philo.

Fosse-style dancers in Velma Kelly-style wigs performed a Jazz dance number before the cake was revealed.

Speaking of cake, the five-tier vanilla and almond cake came from Ron Ben-Israel Cakes.

It looked like quite the party.