LeBron James Talks About The Significance Of The Tragic Murder Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle Upon American History

LeBron James is calling the shocking murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle 'one of the most unfortunate events' in American history.

It’s only been a week since the shocking death of rapper Nispsey Hussle and the hip hop world is still reeling. Hussle was shot six times while standing in front of a Marathon clothing store that he founded himself in Los Angeles, California. He was only 33-years-old. In the wake of his death, thousands of musical artists, pop cultures figures, fans and even politicians have expressed their sadness over the tragedy. Whether they liked his music or not, most can admit that this was a good man who was taken too soon. LeBron James is one of the latest to express his thoughts on Hussle’s death, according to Breitbart.

Hussle was more than just a rising star in the music industry. He was dedicated to the community of Los Angeles, where he was born and raised. Rather than leaving the area upon reaching fame, he decided to stay and do what he could to make a positive difference. Hussle grew up surrounded by poverty and violence and was able to work his way out of his circumstances. Prior to his death, he was dedicating much of his time to advocating for the youth of the community and paving the way for others to escape the dangerous circumstances that he once faced himself.

James, like many others, praised Hussle for the difference he was making in the streets of Los Angeles. He was truly using his platform to do good, only to wind up dead in the street. The Lakers forward discussed the significance of this tragic event upon American history.

“It’s so unfortunate when you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community and actually stayed in his community — there’s not many who’ve done that. To see his life taken away from him in his community by someone that come[s] from his community, it’s one of the most unfortunate events that has happened in American history.”

The man who has been accused of murdering Hussle, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was also from the streets of Los Angeles. Last Thursday he pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to USA Today. He reportedly spoke to Hussle outside the clothing store before leaving to retrieve a gun. When he returned he opened fire upon the rapper.